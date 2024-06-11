Daily Newscast for Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

- The 2024 Kids Count Data report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation ranks Arkansas 45th in the nation for overall child well-being, using four key metrics.

- Arkansas nonprofit, the 100 Families Initiative, is expanding to other states and into Canada

- Arkansas is slated to receive nearly $1.7 million in federal funding to clean up pollution from abandoned coal mines

- The Republican Party of Arkansas has voted to close its primaries

- The Arkansas Department of Human Services has named Jenifer Daniel Brezée as its new director of the Division of Developmental Disabilities Services

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.

