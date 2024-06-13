© 2024
Afternoon Newscast for Thursday, June 13, 2024

KUAR | By Maggie Ryan
Published June 13, 2024 at 6:06 PM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, June 13, 2024.

- Planned Parenthood will continue to distribute mifepristone following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

- Tyson's CFO arrested in Northwest Arkansas for driving while intoxicated.

-Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance kicks off Summer Nutrition Program.

-FEMA funds available to Arkansas who had homes damaged in May storms

-Westrock Coffee opens a new manufacturing facility in Conway.

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Maggie Ryan
Maggie Ryan is a reporter and local host of All Things Considered for Little Rock Public Radio.
