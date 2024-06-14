© 2024
A Service of UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Daily Newscast for Friday, June 14, 2024

KUAR | By Nathan Treece
Published June 14, 2024 at 8:34 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, June 14, 2024.

- The Arkansas Board of Education has approved standardized testing systems for private schools accepting state funding

- Planned Parenthood will continue to distribute mifepristone following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling

- Tyson's CFO arrested in Northwest Arkansas for driving while intoxicated

-Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance kicks off Summer Nutrition Program

-FEMA funds available to Arkansas who had homes damaged in May storms

-Westrock Coffee opens a new manufacturing facility in Conway

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Tags
Local Newscast KUAR Newscasts
Nathan Treece
Nathan Treece is a reporter and local host of NPR's Morning Edition for Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Nathan Treece