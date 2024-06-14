Daily Newscast for Friday, June 14, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, June 14, 2024.

- The Arkansas Board of Education has approved standardized testing systems for private schools accepting state funding

- Planned Parenthood will continue to distribute mifepristone following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling

- Tyson's CFO arrested in Northwest Arkansas for driving while intoxicated

-Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance kicks off Summer Nutrition Program

-FEMA funds available to Arkansas who had homes damaged in May storms

-Westrock Coffee opens a new manufacturing facility in Conway

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.