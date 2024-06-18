Daily Newscast for Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

- The Arkansas Legislature has advanced a budget bill for the state's Game and Fish Commission.

- New tax cut proposals have cleared their first legislative hurdles ahead of a Tuesday vote

- A train leaking nitric oxide caused evacuations in in parts of White County on Monday

- The Winthrop Rockefeller Institute has launched a new civic engagement project, called Civic Arkansas

- U.S. Senator John Boozman has released Senate Republican's version of the farm bill proposal

