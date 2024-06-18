© 2024
Daily Newscast for Tuesday, June 18, 2024

KUAR | By Nathan Treece
Published June 18, 2024 at 8:31 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

- The Arkansas Legislature has advanced a budget bill for the state's Game and Fish Commission.

- New tax cut proposals have cleared their first legislative hurdles ahead of a Tuesday vote

- A train leaking nitric oxide caused evacuations in in parts of White County on Monday

- The Winthrop Rockefeller Institute has launched a new civic engagement project, called Civic Arkansas

- U.S. Senator John Boozman has released Senate Republican's version of the farm bill proposal

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Nathan Treece
Nathan Treece is a reporter and local host of NPR's Morning Edition for Little Rock Public Radio.
