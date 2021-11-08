NPR’s Noel King to headline 2021 Friends of KLRE/KUAR Annual Meeting

The Friends of KLRE/KUAR will welcome NPR Morning Edition Host Noel King to their 2021 Annual Meeting, Wed., Nov. 17, starting at 11:30 a.m. The event is free but requires registration. It will take place virtually on Zoom and those interested may register at this link. The event is sponsored by Wright Lindsey Jennings.

“Thanks to the support of the Wright Lindsey Jennings law firm, central Arkansas is beyond thrilled to welcome Ms. King to headline our annual gathering of public radio listeners. Ms. King is internationally-recognized as a journalist with keen perspective and ethical reporting and we are anxiously awaiting the chance to engage with her at our virtual Annual Meeting,” said Lori L. Burrows, President, Friends of KLRE/KUAR Board of Directors

At the November 17th event, the Friends of KLRE/KUAR Board of Directors will announce the recipient of the 2021 Beverly Ann Lacefield Award for service to public radio in central Arkansas. Friends members will also honor outgoing board members, welcome a new class of board members and elect a new executive committee for 2022.

“Ms. King’s work on NPR’s Morning Edition and her background as a journalist in the US and internationally are highly respected. I’m looking forward to this insightful conversation with one of the US’s top journalists. I’m also thankful for the opportunity to celebrate the work of KLRE and KUAR’s Friends, who are essential to sustaining KLRE and KUAR’s vital services for this region,” said Nathan Vandiver, general manager of UA Little Rock Public Radio.

The Friends Board submits nominations each year for the Lacefield Award to the Lacefield committee, which is composed of past Lacefield honorees. The Lacefield committee votes to determine the recipient. Lacefield nominees must qualify as a current member of the Friends of KLRE/KUAR, support the stations through volunteer service and who is not a current member of the Friends Board.

The Friends of KLRE/KUAR includes anyone who supports the purpose of UA Little Rock Public Radio stations KLRE and KUAR. The Friends of KLRE/KUAR Board of Directors is a fundraising advisory group of UA Little Rock Public Radio.

You can support the work of UA Little Rock Public Radio by going to donate.kuar.org or by calling 501-916-6400.

Register to attend the annual meeting at this link.