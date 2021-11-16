Medical marijuana sales in Arkansas near 67,000 pounds through October

Almost 67,000 pounds – roughly the weight of two F-35 fighter jets – of medical marijuana have been sold in Arkansas since May 2019, with the state collecting just under $45 million in taxes on the sales.

Licensed dispensaries in the state have sold 66,994 pounds of medical marijuana since the first dispensary opened in May 2019, with the value of the sales at $447 million.

Medical marijuana patients purchased 3,527 pounds of medical marijuana from the state’s 37 dispensaries in October, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, the parent agency of the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission. Most of the tax revenue is placed in the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences National Cancer Designation Trust Fund.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 78,585 active patient cards.

The Releaf Center dispensary (Bentonville), the first to surpass 7,000 pounds sold, has recorded the most sales since May 2019. Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood had the most sales in October with 332.27 pounds. There were 37 active dispensaries in the state during October.

Following are the top five dispensaries with the most medical marijuana sales since May 2019, and the pounds sold in October.



Releaf Center (Bentonville), first opened Aug. 7, 2019: 7,030.66 pounds; 332.17 pounds in October

Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs), first opened May 12, 2019: 5,105.98 pounds; 166.87 pounds in October

Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood), March 17, 2020: 5,024.54 pounds; 332.27 pounds in October

Suite 443 (Hot Springs), first opened May 10, 2019: 4,529.16 pounds; 273.54 pounds in October

Acanza (Fayetteville), first opened Sept. 14, 2019: 4,100.2 pounds; 157.23 pounds in October

The constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana for 17 qualifying conditions and creating a state medical marijuana commission, was approved by Arkansas voters 53% (585,030) to 47% (516,525) in November 2016.