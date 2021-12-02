Sen. Joyce Elliott launching nonprofit for voter engagement

Term-limited State Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, is launching a new nonprofit organization, Get Loud Arkansas!, to register new voters and engage lackluster voters.

“Our voices are being silenced by a coordinated effort to restrict the fundamental right to vote,” said Elliott, “The future of our state will be shaped by our commitment to maintaining and strengthening our democracy. It’s time to work together, get loud, and do the work for a better Arkansas.”

Elliott said a recent federal report identified Arkansas as the worst state in the country for voter registration and turnout. Additionally, Arkansas is one of only a handful of states that does not allow online voter registration, she said.

Elliott, who has served in the Arkansas legislature for nearly two decades, has twice run unsuccessfully for U.S. Congress. She is a former teacher and currently serves as vice chair of the Senate Education Committee and as a member of the Senate Insurance and Commerce Committee, Joint Retirement and Social Security Committee, Joint Budget Committee, Arkansas Legislative Council, and Legislative Joint Auditing Committee.

She cannot seek re-election to her Senate seat in 2022.