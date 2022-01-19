© 2022
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Local & Regional News

Arkansas has biggest one-day spike in COVID hospitalizations

KUAR | By The Associated Press
Published January 19, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST
Arkansas Department of Health
KATV-Channel 7
The Department of Health reported nearly 14,500 new virus cases on Wednesday, a new one-day record increase.

Arkansas reported its biggest one-day jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday, a new record as the state continued to feel the surge of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The state Department of Health said COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 113 to 1,600. It’s the second day in a row the state has set a new record for hospitalizations and the biggest one-day increase since August.

The state also reported nearly 14,500 new virus cases, a new one-day record increase. However, the actual number of cases is likely higher because of people testing at home or who are infected and haven’t been tested.

The state reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 9,462 since the pandemic began in 2020.

The city of Fayetteville has reinstated its requirement to wear a face mask in city-owned buildings as the omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to surge in Arkansas.

The Fayetteville City Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance requiring masks that is similar to one that expired in late December, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. The mask requirement will be in effect until March 2 unless extended by the council.

Local & Regional NewsArkansas COVID-19
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
