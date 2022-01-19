© 2022
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Local & Regional News

Sanders raises $1.6M more in bid for Arkansas governor

KUAR | By The Associated Press
Published January 19, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST
Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaking to a crowd of supporters on Sept. 6 in Benton.
Michael Hibblen
/
KUAR News
Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaking at a campaign event on Sept. 6, 2021 in Benton.

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders raised $1.6 million in the final three months of last year in her bid for Arkansas governor, her campaign said Tuesday.

Sanders’ campaign said that with the latest contributions she’s raised $12.8 million total since she announced her bid for Arkansas governor last year, the most raised for a governor’s race in the state. Sanders has more than $7 million cash on hand.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, Sanders’ last remaining rival for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, announced in November she was dropping out and would instead seek the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor.

Sanders is running to replace Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is barred by term limits from seeking reelection this year.

Local & Regional NewsArkansas Politics
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
