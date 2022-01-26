Gretchen Hall leaving Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau for international position

Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO Gretchen Hall is leaving the post in May after more than 20 years with the tourism and conference organization.

Hall is leaving to join Destinations International as their new Chief Operating Officer. In this role she will oversee the marketing, communications, membership, partnership and global development divisions.

Hall will continue to serve as LRCVB’s President & CEO until March 22, 2022.

“This is truly a bittersweet moment. I am so honored and grateful for the opportunity to have led this incredible organization for the past 10+ years,” Hall said.

“The work of LRCVB transforms our city in many ways. From driving huge economic impact through travel spending, to advancing the quality-of-life offerings for our residents through the management of our event facilities along with investments in infrastructure and destination marketing. The past two years have been incredibly difficult for our industry, but I truly feel Little Rock’s tourism sector is poised for a rapid rebound and extraordinary future,” Hall added.

Hall joined the organization in 2001 in the Event Operations Division and was named the President and CEO in 2011.

“Gretchen has done an exemplary job as President & CEO of the Convention and Visitors Bureau. She has led the team through the major renovation of the Robinson Auditorium, upgrades to the Statehouse Convention Center, and the acquisition of the Cromwell building,” said Jim Keet, Chairman of the Little Rock Advertising & Promotion Commission.

“Most recently she led the LRCVB through the Covid crisis for the past two years, which has been the most challenging time for the hotel and restaurant industry in history,” Keet added. “She will be missed but we wish her the best in her exciting new opportunity. We are working diligently to craft the transitional plan to ensure the long-term success of the CVB.”