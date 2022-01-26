Tractor Supply Co. to open $100 million distribution center in Arkansas

Tractor Supply Company announced Wednesday it will build a new $100 million distribution center in Maumelle that will employ 450 full-time employees.

The 900,000-square-foot facility will service about 250 Tractor Supply stores, the company said, and will open in 2023. The southwest corner of the construction site is near the corner Champs Boulevard and Jackie Burnett Drive, northeast of Maumelle High School.

“Tractor Supply is excited to begin work on our tenth distribution center, and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with the Maumelle community,” said Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply’s President and CEO. “In support of our ‘Life Out Here Strategy,’ this new distribution center is a significant investment to help serve our growing store base and online sales as we build a strong, relevant company for the future. We appreciate the support of the many state and local officials who have worked extensively to establish a business climate in which everyone can prosper.”

Tractor Supply currently operates 34 stores in the state of Arkansas and 2,003 stores in total across 49 states.

“We have added more than 26,000 new jobs to the state’s economy since 2015, and the creation of 450 full-time jobs will continue to boost to the state’s economy and make a big impact on Arkansas families,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. “Arkansas has a dedicated and skilled workforce that is ready to meet Tractor Supply Company’s needs as they embark on this newest expansion. We wish the company well as they grow and expand in Arkansas, and we are here to help them however we can.”

With the addition of a distribution center in Navarre, Ohio scheduled to be complete in late 2022, Tractor Supply operates nine distribution centers in various locations across the U.S. The Maumelle facility will be the company’s 10th distribution center.

“We are thrilled that Tractor Supply will open its newest distribution center in Maumelle,” Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said. “Tractor Supply has a long history of meeting the needs of rural residents, and Maumelle is an ideal location to carry the company forward. This center will give Tractor Supply easy and convenient access to stores throughout the region.”