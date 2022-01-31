Little Rock Police Department trying to fill officer vacancies

The Little Rock Police Department is trying to fill a large number of officer vacancies.

Spokesman Mark Edwards says the department hopes a $10,000 signing bonus for new recruits during the month of February will be a good enticement. The department has posted on social media encouraging people to apply.

By the end of 2021, the city had 530 sworn officers, which brought the department to an 89% capacity. Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has recently expressed concern about the number of vacancies, saying about 100 additional officers are needed to be at full capacity.

Edwards says policing has changed over the years and the department is looking for officers who can work in the current environment.

“People are always recording you,” he said. “You have to be able to continually do your job despite those video cameras rolling.”

The ongoing pandemic has also played a role in the shortage of officers, Edwards said. The department has accommodated by having officers work overtime and cover other shifts to make sure there were enough officers patrolling at all times.

“We did our due diligence to make sure our officers were safe as well as the people we were coming in contact with,” Edwards said.

Police Chief Keith Humphrey has noted that law enforcement agencies across the nation have been struggling with a shortage of officers. Each agency needs to have its own incentives to compete with others, he said.