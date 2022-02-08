Awards highlight historic Arkansas properties

Projects to restore and refurbish historic properties in Arkansas got some recognition at the annual Arkansas Preservation Awards.

The honors, which were given out last month by the nonprofit Preserve Arkansas, highlight restoration and re-use projects for historic buildings, as well as other efforts to conserve the state’s history.

Preserve Arkansas Executive Director Rachel Patton says the goal is to raise awareness of the larger benefits of historic preservation.

“A lot of our work is advocating for endangered historical places or trying to really advocate for incentives for preservation of places, and especially this year I felt like the award winners really highlighted the impact that historic preservation has on economic and community development in Arkansas,” Patton said.

Patton says one award-winning project that exemplifies the process of “adaptive reuse” is the ARTSpace and ARTWORKS on Main in Pine Bluff, which serves as a satellite space for the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas.

“It’s already having, and it’s going to continue to have, such a positive impact on downtown Pine Bluff by repurposing two underutilized and deteriorated historic buildings on Main Street, giving them new life and new purpose in the community,” Patton said.

Some honorees include Little Rock’s Hill Station restaurant, as well as the historic Marshall House on Arch Street dating back to 1908. Patton says tax credits are available from both state and federal government to help cover the cost of historic preservation, and for powering projects through solar energy.

“These buildings were built to last, they were built with materials that a lot of times we can’t even get any more. So why did the shell of those buildings, why is it still standing? Because it was built better. Sometimes if we can just refresh those and give them new life, that’s a lot more economically viable and sustainable than just demolishing them.”

You can find the full list of honorees here.