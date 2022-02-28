© 2022
Corrections sergeant assisting Arkansas police fatally shot

KUAR | By The Associated Press
Published February 28, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST
Corrections Sergeant Shot.png
KATV News
Pulaski County SWAT team responds to shots fired at a residence on Corvallis Road.

An Arkansas Department of Correction sergeant was fatally shot Monday morning while assisting local law enforcement in central Arkansas, authorities said.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were responding to a residential disturbance at a home in Maumelle, just outside Little Rock. The Department of Correction sergeant was part of a K9 team assisting the deputies.

Police believe someone fled from the home and the tracking dog led authorities to a nearby trailer.

The sheriff’s office says a person opened fire on the officers from underneath the trailer. Lt. Cody Burk tells Little Rock TV station KTHV that the sergeant was struck and killed.

Authorities have surrounded the trailer but no one is in custody yet. Several nearby schools were locked down as a precaution.

