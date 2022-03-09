Jay Barth named director of Clinton presidential library

Jay Barth, a longtime Arkansas political science professor, was named Wednesday as the new director of Bill Clinton’s presidential library.

Barth has been appointed director of the Clinton Presidential Library and Museum, effective Sunday, the National Archives and Records Administration said in a news release

Barth served 26 years on the faculty at Hendrix College in Conway. Since taking emeritus status at the school in 2019, Barth has been the chief education officer for the city of Little Rock. Barth is also a former member of the state Board of Education.

In a statement, Clinton said Barth “brings with him a commitment to promoting civic engagement, one of the guiding principles of the Clinton Foundation.”

The Clinton library and museum opened in 2004 in downtown Little Rock.