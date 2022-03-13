© 2022
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud of Arkansas shot, killed in Ukraine

KUAR | By The Associated Press
Published March 13, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT
Brent_Renaud-2.jpg
A press ID for Brent Renaud who authorities say was killed Sunday in Ukraine.

Brent Renaud, an acclaimed filmmaker who traveled to some of the darkest and most dangerous corners of the world for documentaries that transported audiences to little-known places of suffering, died Sunday after Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle in Ukraine.

The 50-year-old Little Rock, Arkansas, native was gathering material for a report about the global refugee crisis for TIME Studios when his vehicle was hit at a checkpoint in Irpin, just outside the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said the area has sustained intense shelling by Russian forces in recent days.

Renaud was one of the most respected independent producers of his era, said Christof Putzel, a filmmaker and close friend who had received a text from Renaud just three days before his death.

Local & Regional News UkraineArkansas Arts
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
