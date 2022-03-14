Issues That Matter: Protecting Arkansas' Waterways: What's In Your Tap?

Water is essential to life. But where does it come from, and what can we as humans do to protect it?

We pose those questions to our panel of experts on "What's In Your Tap?", the first installment in our Issues That Matter: Protecting Arkansas' Waterways series. The discussion, recorded live on March 3, 2022, was presented by KUAR, the Central Arkansas Library System and the League of Women Voters of Pulaski County.

Our guests are Greg Ramon, CEO of the Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority, Raven Lawson, Watershed Protection Manager for Central Arkansas Water, and longtime water activist Carolyn Shearman.

You can listen to an edited version of the discussion above, or find the full unedited conversation on the Central Arkansas Library System's YouTube channel.

Stay tuned for our next installment in our Issues That Matter: Protecting Arkansas' Waterways series, "A Deep Dive Into Adventure." That's set for May 26 at 6:30 p.m.