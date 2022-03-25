© 2022
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional News

Arkansas man pleads to misdemeanor charge in Capitol riot

KUAR | By The Associated Press
Published March 25, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT
Robert_Thomas_Snow.png
U.S. Department of Justice
Prosecutors identified Robert Thomas Snow of Heber Springs entering the U.S. Capitol from surveillance camera footage.

An Arkansas man pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal misdemeanor for involvement in last year’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Robert Thomas Snow of Heber Springs pleaded guilty under an agreement with prosecutors to a count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Under the deal, prosecutors dropped three other charges Snow had faced for his role in the Jan. 6, 2022, riot.

Snow is the first Arkansas defendant to plead guilty to charges arising from the riot.

Under his agreement, Snow admitted to driving to Washington for a rally to hear former President Donald Trump. He admitted to entering the Capitol through the Senate wing door after other rioters had smashed the window and kicked in the door.

Snow faces up to six months in prison, a fine of up to $5,000 and five years’ probation. He agreed to pay $500 in restitution. A sentencing date was set for July 7.

Tags

Local & Regional News Jan. 6 InsurrectionArkansas Courts
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press