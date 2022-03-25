Boozman says he will vote against Supreme Court nominee

U.S Sen. John Boozman of Arkansas, a Republican, said Friday he will vote against President Biden’s nominee for the U.S Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has been holding hearings this week on her nomination. On Tuesday and Wednesday Jackson took questions from members of the committee, including Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas. Boozman isn’t a member of the committee, but the full Senate is expected to eventually vote on the nomination. A simple majority is needed to confirm her nomination.

During a visit to Welspun Pipes at the Port of Little Rock, Boozman told reporters he is concerned about her judicial philosophy.

“I don't think she would be the kind of judge that is going to strictly interpret the law as the people that wrote it intended, but more into being in a situation where instead of interpreting the law, you’re actually trying to move things into the direction of where you think they ought to be,” Boozman said.

In 2021, Boozman voted against Jackson’s confirmation to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, where she was confirmed with bi-partisan support, according to the White House website.