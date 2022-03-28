© 2022
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional News

Hillary Clinton to voice ‘Into The Woods’ role in Arkansas

KUAR | By The Associated Press
Published March 28, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT
Hillary Clinton outside the Fresh Air studio in Philadelphia on Sept. 14.
Jessica Kourkounis
Hillary Clinton outside WHYY's Fresh Air studio in Philadelphia on Sept. 14. 2017.

Hillary Clinton will play the offstage role of the Giant in a production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Into The Woods” in her onetime home state of Arkansas, the Arkansas Repertory Theatre announced on Monday.

“Real news, and I’m really excited! Check out the production if you’re in Little Rock,” Clinton tweeted and her spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press. Clinton was the first lady of Arkansas before she was the first lady of the United States, a senator representing New York, secretary of state and then presidential candidate.

The “Into The Woods” Giant is the vengeful widow of the giant who Jack killed after climbing the beanstalk. The Giant does not appear on stage, and the voice part is usually prerecorded.

The show runs April 19 to May 15.

Clinton has previously had cameo roles in the television shows “Madam Secretary” and “Murphy Brown.”

Tags

Local & Regional News Hillary ClintonArkansas Arts
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press