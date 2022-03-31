Amazon selects UA Little Rock, UA Pulaski Tech for workforce program

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock and the University of Arkansas – Pulaski Technical College were selected as education partners for Amazon’s Career Choice program, which provides Amazon’s hourly employees in central Arkansas with access to more than 180 accredited degree programs.

“I applaud Amazon’s investment in its workforce,” said UA Little Rock Chancellor Christina Drale. “This partnership reflects a recognition of UA Little Rock’s commitment to developing the right mix of academic programs that intersect with career advancement and social mobility. The outcome will produce dividends for Amazon, the City of Little Rock, and the surrounding region for years to come.”

UA Little Rock and UA Pulaski Tech are the first higher education institutions in Arkansas to be named Career Choice Partners by Amazon.

“Through the generosity of Amazon and the quality higher education and training available at UA Pulaski Tech, access to the education necessary for future success has never been greater,” said UA-PTC Chancellor Margaret Ellibee. “Having a company pay for an employees’ college education at the same time the employee has a great job removes some of the most significant barriers to attainment.”

Amazon’s Career Choice program is an education benefit. It includes a variety of education and upskilling opportunities including full college tuition, industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs, and foundational skills such as English language proficiency, high school diplomas, and GEDs. In the U.S., Amazon said it is investing $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.

For more information on Amazon’s Career Choice, visit this link.