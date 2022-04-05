© 2022
Local & Regional News

Arkansas health secretary resigning for job with the CDC

KUAR | By The Associated Press
Published April 5, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT
2022-04-05-Romero_booster.jpg
Ronak Patel
/
KUAR News
Arkansas Health Secretary Jose Romero getting his booster shot for COVID-19 on Tuesday before Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Romero will be leaving the Department of Health to take a position with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero, who has led the state’s response to COVID-19 for most of the coronavirus pandemic, announced Tuesday he is resigning to take a job with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Romero said his resignation as the state’s top health official will take effect May 6, and a spokeswoman said he’ll become director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. Gov. Asa Hutchinson did not say who would replace Romero as the head of the state health department.

Romero was named the state’s interim health secretary in May 2020 after his predecessor, Dr. Nathaniel Smith, left for a job with the CDC. Romero was named to the job permanently four months later.

The state Senate last year voted to confirm Romero’s appointment after he faced a rare confirmation fight prompted by pushback from some Republican lawmakers to the state’s response to the pandemic.

