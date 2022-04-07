Toad Suck Daze to return in-person to downtown Conway

The annual Toad Suck Daze festival is returning to downtown Conway after three years without in-person activities. The festival, which is set for the final weekend in April, will be the 41st annual celebration of the region’s unique name.

Brad Lacy, CEO of the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, says the three-day event will have a new emphasis on creativity and craft.

“And that meant finding artists that were regionally relevant, they have a dedicated following, and they just write great songs, and so that’s what we’ve done this year,” Lacy said. “Central Arkansas sits conveniently between Texas and Tennessee, and so that allows us to be a destination for some of this talent. So this year’s lineup reflects the best of both of those states.”

Lacy says the festival has partnered with the Bluebird Café, a Nashville music venue, to bring a songwriting showcase concert to downtown Conway’s Brick Room on April 28. That will follow a two-day songwriting retreat at the University of Central Arkansas.

Lacy says proceeds from the festival help to fund education and community development in the area.

“This festival has contributed over $2 million to education and community development projects in its history, and this year is no different… we’ll be giving $17,000 in scholarships to 13 Faulkner County students,” Lacy said.

The event will feature live music curated by the festival’s creative director, Nashville-based songwriter Adam Hambrick. An immersive open-air market will also be held, as well as a “tinker space” with educational activities for kids.

The 41st annual Toad Suck Daze is set for April 29 through May 1 in downtown Conway. More information can be found online at ToadSuck.org.