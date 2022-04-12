© 2022
Man photographed in Pelosi’s office rejects plea bargain

KUAR | By The Associated Press
Published April 12, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT
Richard Barnett of Arkansas was photographed during the Jan. 6 riot with his feet propped on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.

An Arkansas man photographed with his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has rejected a plea deal over the federal charges against him, attorneys said Tuesday.

An attorney for Richard Barnett said during a pretrial teleconference hearing that the 61-year-old Gravette man was turning down an offer by the government to plead guilty to one charge in his case, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Barnett has pleaded not guilty to federal charges including entering and remaining in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon, theft of government property and disorderly conduct.

Prosecutor Mary L. Dohrmann said that under the rejected agreement, Barnett would have pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding while six other charges would have been dismissed, the newspaper reported.

Joseph McBride, Barnett’s attorney, called the offer unreasonable and cited the sentencing guideline of 70 to 87 months for the charge, the newspaper reported. McBride also cited Barnett’s age as a factor.

Barnett’s trial is set to begin Sept. 6.

Tags

Local & Regional News Jan. 6 Insurrection
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
