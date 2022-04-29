© 2022
Local & Regional News

Arkansas to host Prescription Drug Take Back Day

KUAR | By Josie Lenora
Published April 29, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT
pills fall into the disposal receptacle at a Pennsylvania police station as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in 2012.
NPR News
Blue pills fall into the disposal receptacle for expired prescription drugs at a Pennsylvania police station as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in 2012.

The 23rd semiannual Arkansas Prescription Drug Takeback Day is taking place Saturday. The event is hosted by the Arkansas Department of Human Services in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration and law enforcement agencies.

People are encouraged to give unused and unneeded medications at 36 locations around the state. The drugs will then be incinerated.

The aim of these event is to get stray prescription drugs out of people’s houses where they can be abused. The event also encourages people not to flush drugs in toilets because they can contaminate the water supply.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Arkansas is second in opioid dispensing rates, after Alabama. However, Arkansas is not in the top ten of states for overdose deaths.

Tenesha Barnes, substance abuse prevention director for the Department of Human Services, says local take back events were borne out of this discrepancy. She wondered how many unused prescription drugs were sitting in people’s homes and cabinets.

Arkansas’ take back program was started in September 2010. The state also has 316 boxes where people can to toss in their unused drugs. Since its inception, the program has collected 221 tons of unused medicine.

At first, the program had only 10 secure lock boxes across the state.

Saturday's drug take back day will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Law enforcement will not ask anyone where they got the drugs. Locations can be found on the artakeback.org.

Local & Regional News Drug AbuseArkansas Law Enforcement
Josie Lenora
Josie Lenora is a newscasting intern for UA Little Rock Public Radio. She has listened to KUAR and NPR since she was a young child growing up in Little Rock and says she is thrilled to give back to an organization she loves. Josie interned last semester assisting in production at UA Little Rock Public Radio. She decided to spend an additional semester interning as a news anchor after shadowing Daniel Breen during KUAR's Full pledge drive and seeing the thrill of being on the air.
