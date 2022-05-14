Arkansas county corrects ballot typo on candidate's name

An Arkansas county has corrected ballots that misidentified Senate hopeful Jake Bequette as “Jack."

A judge on Friday declined to dismiss the lawsuit that Bequette filed against election officials over the errors on ballots in Craighead and Phillips counties. Judge Mackie Pierce said he considered the issue moot since Craighead County corrected the error Thursday and Phillips County was working to fix it.

Bequette is one of three candidates challenging Sen. John Boozman in the May 24 Republican primary. Early voting began Monday.