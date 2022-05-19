© 2022
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional News

Family Dollar closing Arkansas facility where rodents found

KUAR | By The Associated Press
Published May 19, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT
2022-02-19-Family_Dollar-5123.jpg
Michael Hibblen
/
KUAR News
A closed Family Dollar store on W. 65th Street in Little Rock.

Family Dollar says it's closing an Arkansas distribution facility that prompted a recall of numerous products after more than 1,000 rodents were found.

The company said Wednesday it will close the West Memphis facility by the end of October. The closure will affect about 300 employees. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February announced it had found the rodent infestation following a consumer complaint.

Family Dollar issued a temporary recall and closed stores in six states to pull products that had been in the facility from their shelves.

Tags

Local & Regional News Arkansas Business
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press