Arkansas lawmakers approve director of broadband position for Department of Commerce

Arkansas Lawmakers have approved a new position to oversee the expansion of high-speed internet service in the state.

A report from Broadband Development Group, found 110,000 homes in the state need subsidies for access to broadband.

According to a report from the Uniform Personnel Classification and Compensation Subcommittee, the Arkansas Department of Commerce had requested up to $200,000 to hire a director of the State Broadband Office. In a meeting of the Uniform Personnel Classification and Compensation Subcommittee Friday, lawmakers approved between $149,862 and $181,500 for the position.

Revenue

State officials say Arkansas has collected 7.2 billion dollars in revenue so far this fiscal year. During the legislative subcommittee meeting Friday, Kevin Anderson, an assistant director with the Bureau of Legislative Research, said tax collections are up 12% from last year. When asked by Republican state Rep. Stephen Meeks of Greenbrier for a reason for the growth, Anderson pointed to income tax collection. He said revenue projections have outpaced forecasts by roughly $988 million with two months remaining in the fiscal year.