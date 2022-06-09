Pulaski County Election Commission adds precincts; approves voting machines

The Pulaski County Election Commission on Thursday approved making changes to precincts in North Little Rock.

Members unanimously approved making the Argenta Library and the Rose City Community Center permanent polling locations. The sites will be used during an upcoming special election to decide a sales tax increase and school board runoffs.

During public comments, a resident said the community will appreciate the changes.

“We’re really looking forward to it. I know the people in Argenta are really happy about going to the Argenta Library and the mayor has taken care of the parking,” the person told commissioners.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, North Little Rock is holding a special election on whether to extend a one-half percent sales tax that will be used for new fire stations, updating community centers and improvements to streets and drainage.

Election machines

Commissioners unanimously approved the test results of the voting machines that will be used in the June 21 General Primary Election. According to the Arkansas Secretary of State’s website, school runoff elections will also take place on that day.

Under state law, election commissions must have a test run of voting machines ahead of elections to make sure they can accurately count votes.

According to a document with the test results, the machine was purposely fed over-voted ballots and the machine rejected the incorrect ballots.

After approving test results of the voting machines, the certification will be sent to Pulaski County Clerk Terri Hollingsworth to certify the results.