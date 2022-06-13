Gov. Hutchinson says former President Trump responsible for Jan. 6

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is continuing his criticism of former President Donald Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Hutchinson, a former U.S Attorney, said the congressional committee investigating the incident has shown the former president has some responsibility for the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Hutchinson said the committee’s findings, however, have not yet demonstrated criminal acts by Trump.

“I don’t see the factual basis for that. You can make the case and I would agree that he is politically and morally responsible for much of what has happened,” Hutchinson said. “In terms of criminal liability, I think the committee has a long way to go before they could establish that.”

Hutchinson, who has said he is considering a run for president, has argued the Republican Party needs to move away from Trump’s divisive style of leadership toward more civil dialogue.

According to NPR News, the committee investigating the insurrection was formed by Congress after legislation failed in the Senate that would have created an outside commission to conduct an investigation.

Rep. French Hill, R-Little Rock, and Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, supported the House’s original legislation to create the independent commission, but were against the bipartisan commission led by House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-California, and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming.

Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Jonesboro, and Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Hot Springs, voted against both measures to investigate the January 6 insurrection.