Foster care graduates celebrated at Governors Mansion

Young adults who grew up in foster care were honored at the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion on Thursday. There were 74 young adults in the foster care system that graduated from high school or received their GED, according to a program from the event.

The graduation ceremony was hosted by the Arkansas Division of Children & Family Services. Mischa Martin, director of the Division of Children & Family Services, said in an interview the event is a way to bring together the children in the foster care system.

“We just like to come together even though they probably celebrated at the local level to do something special for them to really recognize the challenges they face to finish and make them feel valued and special. They'll walk away with a gift card and some gifts from our nonprofit as well,” Martin said.

At the ceremony, some of the graduates had the opportunity to meet Gov. Asa Hutchinson and share their future plans with him. Before they walked across the stage to receive a certificate, Hutchinson shared words of encouragement.

“I also want to encourage you that it doesn't matter where you start, it matters where you finish,” Hutchinson said. “In my life, I have one great academic award that I got. That award was that I made the most progress from my first year to my third year of law school.”

Martin said graduates will either pursue college, trade school or join the workforce. She said the department will continue to provide support to them after they graduate.

“They do receive educational benefits from a program called ATV and educational training vouchers that’s up to $5,000 a year,” Martin said. “Plus we have additional support funds that support them with buying books and room and board. There’s some other financial incentives for them to go to college or stay in school.”

As long as they are working, seeking job training or in school, Martin said the department allows young adults to stay in the foster care system until they are 21.