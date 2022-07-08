Sen. John Boozman of Arkansas touts new legislation for veterans

U.S. Sen. John Boozman of Arkansas says recently passed legislation and additional measures under consideration will help veterans who over the past few decades have been exposed to toxic waste.

At a roundtable meeting with veterans on Thursday, the senator discussed the “Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022.” It was approved with bipartisan support and signed into law last month by President Biden.

The bill aims to give health benefits to veterans exposed to toxic waste.

“We’ve had so many veterans who have been exposed to toxic chemicals as a result of the Gulf Wars,” Boozman said in an interview after the meeting. “They have big burn pits that they burn for months. Many of the people in those areas, as a result, have developed rare cancers. We are seeing women veterans. They are developing breast cancer in certain cases.”

A similar law, the “Honoring Our Pact Act,” was passed by the House of Representatives in March. It has yet to be considered by the Senate.

The legislation would add 23 burn pit and toxic exposure-related conditions to the Veteran Administration’s list of service presumptions. Bakers of the legislation say it’s intended to help veterans better access medical services.

The laws will provide resources to process claims, and expand the VA’s workforce and health care facilities. They expand presumptions related to agent orange and will strengthen federal research on such exposure.

“We're going to provide the VA with the most modern equipment in the world to treat it,” Boozman said.

He acknowledged the expanded care will be expensive, but says the benefits are needed.

“You ask these people to go off and serve and protect us, and there is very few of them percentagewise, compared to most of our history. So they’re going off and serving men and women,” Boozman said, “the different areas of the world that we’re involved in.”

Response to Jan. 6 commission hearings

When asked in an interview after the event his thoughts about the House Select Committee Investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Boozman declined to comment, saying he was there to discuss veterans. In May 2021, the Republican voted against establishing a committee to investigate what happened.