Judge orders Sen. Jason Rapert to provide information from social media account

A U.S. district judge is ordering Arkansas state Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, to release information regarding his social media accounts. The order is part of a lawsuit filed against Rapert by the group American Atheists.

The lawsuit was filed in 2018 after members of the group were blocked by Rapert on Twitter and Facebook. Arkansas Atheists attorney Geoffrey Blackwell argues Rapert blocking the group is a violation of First Amendment rights and data from the senator’s accounts can help settle the case.

“The First Amendment applies to government officials online and in traditional public forums,” Blackwell said. “By restricting their ability to comment and engage in discussion with him and other constituents, he infringed on their right to free speech based on their viewpoint.”

As part of the case, U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker ordered Rapert to release information related to his @jasonrapert Twitter account and the "Jason Rapert For Arkansas" Facebook account. Baker has given Rapert until next Tuesday to file a motion to keep his records private.

Rapert said in a statement that he is working with his attorneys on what steps he will take next. He called the lawsuit was frivolous.

Blackwell said if information regarding his social media accounts is released, it would help solve the dispute.

“We also have to show that he was using accounts as part of his official duties,” Blackwell said.