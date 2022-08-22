Pulaski County holding central Arkansas hiring event

The government of Pulaski County is hiring for a number of open positions at an employment event this week.

The county is partnering with the Arkansas Workforce Center to host a hiring event this Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the center’s Little Rock office at 5401 S. University Ave.

Madeline Roberts, director of communications for Pulaski County Government, says the event will feature openings in a number of departments ranging from public works and courts to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

“We have an equipment operator position open at Road and Bridge, we have clerks for the county clerk’s office, deputies and detention officers for the sheriff’s office, deputy coroners, appraisers for the assessor’s office,” Roberts said.

Roberts says Pulaski County will have human resources staffers on site at the hiring event to help with job applications. She says jobs with the county come with a number of benefits, including competitive pay and access to an employee assistance program.

“Some jobs will have $5,000 signing bonuses, some positions have a four-day work week. We also have three health insurance options, including one that’s totally paid by the county, tuition assistance,” Roberts said.

Roberts says those with prior criminal convictions are welcome to apply, though hiring is considered on a case-by-case basis. While benefits can vary from job to job, Roberts says all Pulaski County employees are afforded certain perks.

“All employees, after their probationary period, receive health insurance, they get to participate in the Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System… we all receive 11 paid holidays, we get 13 vacation days and an additional 13 sick days annually, and those do carry over,” Roberts said.

The hiring event is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Wednesday at the Arkansas Workforce Center Little Rock office at 5401 S. University Ave. More information is available online at Pulaski County's website or on the website of the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.