Agriculture is a $16 billion industry in Arkansas, but do we have enough water to keep it afloat?

Our panel of experts weighs in on that question on Issues That Matter: Protecting Arkansas' Waterways: Hydrating the Harvest.

Our guests are Mike Daniels, soil and water conservation scientist with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Mike Sullivan, state conservationist with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, Josh Hankins, Director of Grower Relations & Rice Stewardship Partnership at USA Rice, and Lee Bass, a rice and soybean grower and administrator of the Woodruff Community Garden.

The discussion was recorded live on Sept. 1, 2022 at the Central Arkansas Library System Roosevelt Thompson branch in Little Rock. It's the latest in a series of discussions presented by KUAR, CALS and the League of Women Voters of Pulaski County.

You can listen to an edited version of the discussion above, or find the full unedited conversation on the Central Arkansas Library System's YouTube channel.

Stay tuned for the final installment in our Issues That Matter: Protecting Arkansas' Waterways series, "Rivers As Roads," set for Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m.