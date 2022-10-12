Arkansas to receive $771 million for road, bridge projects in 2023

The federal highway department announced Tuesday (Oct. 11) it has released $771.3 million in fiscal 2023 funding to Arkansas for infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges and tunnels. The money will come from the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Nationwide, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) sent $59.9 billion in fiscal 2023 funding to states, an increase of $15.4 billion compared to fiscal 2021, which was the last fiscal year before the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was to be implemented, according to a news release. Fiscal 2023 started Oct. 1.

“America’s roads and bridges are the vital arteries of our transportation system, connecting people and goods across the country,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Because of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, today we are sending historic levels of funding to every state to help modernize the roads and bridges Americans rely on every day.”

Following are the programs the 2023 funding will go toward in Arkansas:

National Highway Performance Program, $393.07 million

Surface Transportation Block Grant, $191.22 million

Highway Safety Improvement Program, $40.48 million

Railway-Highway Crossings Program, $4.09 million

Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Program, $13.68 million

Metropolitan Planning, $2.31 million

National Highway Freight Program, $18.31 million

Carbon Reduction Program, $17.05 million

Protect Formula Program, $19.38 million

National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program, $11.52 million

Bridge Formula Program, $60.16 million

According to the release, the bridge funding is available to improve the condition of about 675 bridges in poor condition and to preserve and improve about 6,145 bridges in fair condition in the state.

The FHWA distributes infrastructure funding annually based on Congressionally mandated formulas.

“Formula programs give states the flexibility they need to determine how to allocate funds in order to replace deficient bridges, improve safety for all road users, and reduce carbon emissions by improving transportation infrastructure for communities throughout each state,” said Acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack. “This funding we are announcing today will allow states to continue the important work of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will make our infrastructure safer and more efficient for the 10s of millions of American families that count on it to get to school, work and critical medical care every day.”