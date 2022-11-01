Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones reflects on campaign as midterms loom closer

Candidates running for governor of Arkansas are wrapping up their campaigns this week with a final plea to voters. Democratic nominee Chris Jones told KUAR News Monday he is traveling the state to talk to voters as a “last push to remind folks of what is at stake.” Jones spent Sunday canvassing door-to-door in Little Rock. Later in the week, he plans to go to northwest Arkansas to talk to voters in Fayetteville and Eureka Springs. He also has stops planned in Harrison and Jonesboro.

“We are doing everything. We are knocking on doors, we are calling voters we are texting voters, we are waving signs at polling locations," he said. "We are really out there in this final stretch.”

Jones said he is hoping to bring a diverse group of voters to the polls, and to remind people of the choice between "community and chaos."

Jones is calling his policy message to voters PB&J.

“Everybody needs a PB&J,” he said. “PB&J is preschool, broadband and jobs.”

Jones says he focuses on these three things when talking to voters across the state about his policies.

When asked about his opponent, Republican candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Jones talked about her plan to eliminate the state income tax.

“I would love to have a rich discussion about the value of eliminating the income tax,” he said, arguing some of Sanders' policies could be “devastating” to families across Arkansas.

This week, Sanders continues her “freedom tour” across the state. They both face Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. on Nov. 8.