Early voting underway in central Arkansas mayoral runoffs

Voters in Jacksonville, Sherwood, Alexander and Wrightsville are deciding who will serve as their next mayor in a runoff election. Early voting is officially open, running each day this week and next Monday.

Pulaski County Circuit and County Clerk Terri Hollingsworth says voters have three sites to choose from this week to cast their ballots.

“There’s no Saturday voting, but we have this week and at the Pulaski County Regional Building it’s 8 to 5… Monday, the only place for early voting will be the Pulaski Regional Building and then of course Tuesday, Dec. 6 is Election day,” Hollingsworth said.

Bethel Baptist Church in Jacksonville and the First Christian Church of Sherwood will be open for early voting through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voters must go to their own precinct’s polling place if they wish to cast their ballot on Election Day.

Hollingsworth says it’s particularly important for voters to participate, especially if they voted in the general election earlier this month.

“This is definitely going to determine who your mayor is going to be in those particular races,” Hollingsworth said. “This is one of the times where somebody could actually win by one vote, so certainly we want folks to go out and make sure that they have their voice heard.”

Hollingsworth says voters who requested an absentee ballot in the general election earlier this month will automatically receive one for the runoff. The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the runoff is 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Candidates in the runoff elections failed to get 40% of the vote in the general election earlier this month. Incumbents are on the ballot in all four races.

Wrightsville Mayor Allan Loring faces challenger Derrick Rainey, while Sherwood Mayor Virginia Hillman-Young is running against City Council Member Mary Jo Heye-Townsell. Jeff Elmore is hoping to unseat incumbent Jacksonville Mayor Bob Johnson, and Mayor Paul Mitchell faces Crystal Herrmann in the Alexander race.