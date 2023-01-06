Little Rock tech firm Apptegy to hire 300 new workers

Little Rock-based Apptegy announced Friday it will expand operations by filling 300 new positions. The fast-growing school tech app firm has roughly 400 full-time employees.

Apptegy said the new hires will be in the areas of sales, client experience, and software engineering.

The company was founded in 2013 and launched in 2015 by CEO Jeston George, a local entrepreneur who wanted a way to keep up with his nephew’s school programs. When he discovered that his nephew’s school didn’t have a mobile app he decided to create a full branding and communications solution, and Apptegy was born.

“Our Arkansas community provided a strong foothold for us when we first set out to build this company,” George said. “That community – particularly the Arkansas Economic Development Commission and the Little Rock Regional Chamber – continues to support Apptegy’s growth efforts and we’re proud to be headquartered here.”

Apptegy has quickly become one of the fastest-growing education technology companies in the country. The company works with over 3,000 school districts across the U.S. and recently partnered with its first two international schools.

It began operations in Arkansas with the Venture Center as the first tenant at the Little Rock Technology Park and quickly outgrew the space. Today, Apptegy operates in the Riverdale area of Little Rock, occupying over 60,000 square feet with plans to expand its footprint in 2023.

“Since taking office eight years ago, one of my primary goals was to increase technology companies in Arkansas,” said Gov. Asa Hutchinson. “There are so many opportunities for a variety of tech solutions as Jeston George and Apptegy have shown us. It only takes one great idea – and the support of public and private partners – to take an idea to fruition. I’m proud of what Apptegy is becoming, and I’m proud that we have been a part of their success.”

“Jeston George saw a need and then he worked to find a solution,” said Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston. “This is why entrepreneurship and technology education are so vital to our economy and why we need to support our growing startups. Whether a company is just starting out or entering a new phase of growth, Arkansas has the workforce and business climate companies need to succeed. We need visionaries like Jeston to support our future entrepreneurs and their great ideas.”

