Arkansas House passes legislation on adult entertainment, public housing

The Arkansas House passed legislation regarding public housing benefits and adult performances on Monday.

Senate Bill 43 initially would have barred children from watching certain drag shows, but, after a rewrite, may now only ban children from attending explicitly sexual performances. House members voted in favor of the bill Monday.

Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, presented the bill on the House floor, saying it aims to protect the innocence of children.

“The children in our state are struggling,” she said. “We have a number of students on prescription anti-depressants. Children are addicted to drugs and committing suicide. The number of youths struggling with gender identity has skyrocketed.”

Rep. Tippi McCullough, D-Little Rock, was the only person to speak against the bill. She said the wording was still too vague and could apply to a wide range of artistic performances.

“'Prurient' is not defined in this bill and neither is 'public property,'” she said. “And I think if people are going to get penalized for doing something, people should understand what the parameters are.”

The bill passed with a 78-15 vote. Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has indicated she plans to sign it into law.

Another bill passed by the Arkansas House of Representatives will require those receiving public housing assistance to work or volunteer for 20 hours per week. House Bill 1196 applies to able-bodied people from ages 19 to 64. Republican Rep. Kendon Underwood of Cave Springs, the bill’s sponsor, said he believes it’s common sense and fair.

“It preserves government resources and our safety net for those who truly need it,” he said.

Discussion on the bill centered around whether it contradicts federal law. The bill has language asking the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development for permission to enact the requirement. Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, argued the requirement wouldn’t be possible in rural parts of the state.

“There still are parts of Arkansas where there are almost no jobs and very little infrastructure where people could even volunteer,” Flowers said.

The bill passed on a vote of 79 to 18 and now goes to a Senate committee.