Owens Corning to add 50 jobs in Russellville

Owens Corning said it is expanding its presence in Russellville Monday (Feb. 27) and will add 50 new jobs in the area over the next two years.

The Toledo-based building and construction materials company has expanded two previous times in Fort Smith. The Russellville expansion will include a new 150,000-square-foot facility.

“Expanding Owens Corning’s Foamular NGX production with this new facility will advance our ability to create sustainable solutions in the building materials industry and better serve the growing needs of our customers,” said Rodney Wideman, Vice President and General Manager of Foam Insulation, Owens Corning. “We are excited to join the Russellville community and have appreciated the continued support and partnership with the state of Arkansas.”

“Manufacturing is vital to the Arkansas economy, and I am excited to see Owens Corning continue to invest in our state and our workforce,” said Gov. Sarah Sanders. “When our existing businesses choose to not only expand here, but to expand in new communities, it speaks volumes about the confidence they have in our business climate and our people.”

In February 2021, Owens Corning announced that it would build a new 550,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Fort Smith to produce fiberglass composite materials. In October 2022, the company announced a second expansion at the Fort Smith facility to invest an additional $24.5 million for machinery and new construction that would lead to the creation of 50 new jobs.

“The team at AEDC is pleased to once again work with Owens Corning and to welcome the company to Russellville,” said Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. “Russellville continues to make great strides toward becoming an even more attractive community to call home and operate a business, and today we celebrate the results of their efforts. My congratulations to the Chamber, Alliance, and local leaders for their work in attracting Owens Corning to the community.”

