Pulaski County Judge highlights diversity, economic development in speech

Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde says the state of the county is strong eight years after first taking office.

Hyde gave his annual State of the County address Tuesday, hitting on some of the highlights of his tenure as the county’s chief executive. Speaking at the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub in North Little Rock, he cited his office’s ongoing efforts to minimize the environmental impact of county government.

“By the end of the year, thanks to the county developing its two solar farms, over 90% of Pulaski County buildings’ energy needs will come from clean, renewable solar power… we expect to save $250,000 every year, year after year, for 25 years,” he said.

Hyde says the county has also reduced its energy consumption by about 68%, resulting in taxpayer savings totaling just under $500,000 each year. He also spoke about plans for a new “community village,” which he says will serve a different purpose than the county’s existing shelters and transitional housing.

“This is a place where the chronically homeless can finally be at home. Complete with wrap-around services, the community will provide residents with stability, safety and the opportunity to earn a dignified living while meeting their physical and emotional needs,” Hyde said.

The community village will sit along Green Road in the southwest part of Pulaski County, and could eventually house as many as 400 people. Hyde says the goal is to begin accepting residents by the end of the year.

In closing, Hyde, a Democrat, said the county’s diversity is a strong suit in helping to grow economic development projects and revitalize communities.

“While retrograde policies and divisiveness have afflicted many within our state, Pulaski County will not stand for it. We will continue to innovate and move forward, never backwards. We will work together to ensure that Pulaski County is a community where everyone feels welcome and respected.”

Hyde specifically credited expansions by tech giant Amazon and Italian ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi with helping to create as many as 2,500 new jobs in the region.

