KUAR newscast for Friday, March 3, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Friday, March 3, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-The LEARNS Act nears final approval in the state legislature

-Two are rescued after a tornado strikes southwest Arkansas

-13 students face charges after a brawl at Little Rock’s Hall High School

-The head of the state’s Medical Board resigns amid allegations of Medicaid fraud

-An Irish healthcare services company announces a central Arkansas expansion

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

