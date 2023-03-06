© 2023
Local & Regional News

KUAR newscast for Monday, March 6, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published March 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST
Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Monday, March 6, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Little Rock Central High students rally in opposition to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Arkansas LEARNS bill

-A lawsuit alleges price gouging by an Arkansas utility company

-Lawmakers discuss proposed constitutional amendments to be referred to voters on the November 2024 ballot

-Garland County officials say a car recovered from Lake Hamilton could belong to a Texas man missing since 2008

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

