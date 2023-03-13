Arkansas’ jobless rate at 3.4% in January, up from 3.2% in January 2021

The number of jobless Arkansans rose 6.3% in January while the number of those with jobs rose just 0.88% compared with January 2022, which pushed the state’s jobless rate up from 3.2% in January 2022, to 3.4% in January.

The number of employed in Arkansas during January was an estimated 1,326,923, up 11,599 jobs, or 0.88%, compared with January 2022, and above the 1,325,681 in December, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) report posted Monday (March 13). The January numbers are preliminary and subject to revision.

Arkansas’ labor force, the number of people eligible to work, in January was 1,373,511, up 1.05% from the 1,359,125 in January 2022, and just above the 1,373,033 in December. The state’s labor force participation rate was 57.4% in January, slightly better than the 57.3% in January 2021.

Arkansans without jobs in January totaled 46,588, below the 47,352 in December, and 6.3% above the 43,801 in January 2021.

The biggest year-over-year sector gains were in Trade, Transportation and Utilities (11,500 more jobs), Education an Health Services (8,700 more jobs) and Leisure and Hospitality (7,300 more jobs). January saw record employment in four large job categories: Trade, Transportation and Utilities, Education and Health Services, Leisure and Hospitality, and Construction.

NATIONAL NUMBERS

Unemployment rates were lower in January in 5 states, higher in 2 states and the District of Columbia, and stable in 43 states, according to the BLS. Fifteen states and the District had jobless rate decreases from a year earlier, 11 states had increases, and 24 states had little change. The national unemployment rate of 3.4% was lower than the 4% in January 2022.

North Dakota and South Dakota had the lowest jobless rates in January at 2.1% each. The next lowest rates were in Utah at 2.4%, and Montana and Nebraska at 2.5% each. Nevada had the highest rate at 5.5%. In total, 13 states had jobless rates lower than the U.S. figure of 3.4%, 11 states and the District of Columbia had higher rates, and 26 states had rates that were not appreciably different from that of the nation.

JOB SECTOR NUMBERS

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities

January 2022: 276,000

December 2022: 274,600

January 2021: 264,500

January marked a new employment record for the sector employment.

Government

January 2022: 208,500

December 2022: 208,500

January 2021: 207,500

Sector employment hit a peak of 224,100 in May 2010.

Education and Health Services

January 2022: 203,900

December 2022: 202,600

January 2021: 195,200

January marked a new employment record for the sector employment.

Manufacturing

January 2022: 164,400

December 2022: 164,000

January 2021: 159,400

Manufacturing, once the state’s largest jobs sector, posted record employment of 247,600 in February 1995.

Professional and Business Services

January 2022: 152,700

December 2022: 150,900

January 2021: 149,700

Sector employment set a record of 156,300 in September 2022.

Leisure and Hospitality

January 2022: 127,800

December 2022: 125,600

January 2021: 120,500

January marked a new employment record for the sector employment.

Financial Activities

January 2022: 70,300

December 2022: 71,100

January 2021: 69,200

The sector had record employment of 71,500 in September 2022.

Construction

January 2022: 59,500

December 2022: 59,000

January 2021: 56,600

January marked a new employment record for the sector employment.

