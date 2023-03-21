KUAR newscast for Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Lawmakers look toward the state budget, criminal justice reform for the last few weeks of the legislative session

-Gov. Sanders asks the Biden Administration for a Major Disaster Declaration for 13 counties affected by winter weather

-A new study finds Arkansas teachers are leaving the profession at a more rapid pace

-Tyson Foods announces a new $70 million hatchery in southwest Arkansas less than a week after announcing a plant closure in Van Buren

