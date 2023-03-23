KUAR newscast for Thursday, March 23, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, March 23, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A new bill attempts to broaden exceptions to Arkansas’ near-total ban on abortion

-State health officials cease daily online updates of COVID-19 data

-Lawmakers will hear a bill seeking to ease barriers faced by Arkansans with disabilities attempting to enter the workforce

-New technology updates are coming to central Arkansas’ public transit system

-Severe weather could be possible for much of the state Friday

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

