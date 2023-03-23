KUAR newscast for Thursday, March 23, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, March 23, 2023.
On today's agenda:
-A new bill attempts to broaden exceptions to Arkansas’ near-total ban on abortion
-State health officials cease daily online updates of COVID-19 data
-Lawmakers will hear a bill seeking to ease barriers faced by Arkansans with disabilities attempting to enter the workforce
-New technology updates are coming to central Arkansas’ public transit system
-Severe weather could be possible for much of the state Friday
