KUAR newscast for Monday, March 27, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Monday, March 27, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Two are dead and several injured after shootings in Little Rock Sunday night

-Arkansas’ unemployment rate dips slightly in February

-Critics voice their concerns over a planned purchase of the University of Phoenix by a UA-affiliated nonprofit

-A lawmaker files a bill to bar student athletes from being sponsored by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

-Local banking officials react to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

