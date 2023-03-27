© 2023
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional News

KUAR newscast for Monday, March 27, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published March 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT
radio-microphone-board.jpg

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Monday, March 27, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Two are dead and several injured after shootings in Little Rock Sunday night

-Arkansas’ unemployment rate dips slightly in February

-Critics voice their concerns over a planned purchase of the University of Phoenix by a UA-affiliated nonprofit

-A lawmaker files a bill to bar student athletes from being sponsored by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

-Local banking officials react to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

Tags
Local & Regional News KUAR Newscasts
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a Little Rock-based reporter, anchor and producer for KUAR.
See stories by Daniel Breen