© 2023
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional News

KUAR newscast for Tuesday, March 28, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published March 28, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT
radio-microphone-board.jpg

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Gov. Sanders calls for $470 million for new prison beds, sentencing changes

-Arkansas lawmakers advance a proposal requiring parental permission for teachers to use a student’s preferred name or pronouns

-A proposal to change the way school board elections are conducted in some Arkansas school district advances

-Lawmakers begin debate on proposed constitutional amendments to refer to voters on the November 2024 ballot

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

Tags
Local & Regional News KUAR Newscasts
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a Little Rock-based reporter, anchor and producer for KUAR.
See stories by Daniel Breen