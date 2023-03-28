KUAR newscast for Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
On today's agenda:
-Gov. Sanders calls for $470 million for new prison beds, sentencing changes
-Arkansas lawmakers advance a proposal requiring parental permission for teachers to use a student’s preferred name or pronouns
-A proposal to change the way school board elections are conducted in some Arkansas school district advances
-Lawmakers begin debate on proposed constitutional amendments to refer to voters on the November 2024 ballot
