KUAR newscast for Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Gov. Sanders calls for $470 million for new prison beds, sentencing changes

-Arkansas lawmakers advance a proposal requiring parental permission for teachers to use a student’s preferred name or pronouns

-A proposal to change the way school board elections are conducted in some Arkansas school district advances

-Lawmakers begin debate on proposed constitutional amendments to refer to voters on the November 2024 ballot

