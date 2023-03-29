KUAR newscast for Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Lawmakers unexpectedly gut a "bathroom bill" after hours of public comment

-A bill requiring age verification for social media advances

-Arkansas sues TikTok and Facebook parent company Meta over deceptive trade practices

-A bill regulating libraries gets final legislative approval

