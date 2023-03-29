© 2023
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional News

KUAR newscast for Wednesday, March 29, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published March 29, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT
radio-microphone-board.jpg

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Lawmakers unexpectedly gut a "bathroom bill" after hours of public comment

-A bill requiring age verification for social media advances

-Arkansas sues TikTok and Facebook parent company Meta over deceptive trade practices

-A bill regulating libraries gets final legislative approval

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

Tags
Local & Regional News KUAR Newscasts
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a Little Rock-based reporter, anchor and producer for KUAR.
See stories by Daniel Breen